How Much Should You Really Spend On This Celeb-Favorite Trend?

Kim Kardashian. Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Teyana Taylor. These are just a handful of the celebrities who have been spotted wearing tracksuits over the past few weeks. Though it's hard for us to admit that a coordinating sweatsuit is now a must-have, on-trend outfit, it's impossible to deny that, between Champion's resurgence and Vetements dominance over the fashion industry, they are, in fact, having a moment.
Our only question is: Do we really have to spend like a Kardashian to dress like one? To find out, we rounded up a slew of coordinating sets at various price points and broke down what you're getting with each. Click on to see the different types currently on the market, as well as our verdict for which one is actually #WorthIt.