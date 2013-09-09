Marais is a brand that seems to truly listen to just what we want when it comes to footwear — classic styles, interesting fabrics, and affordable prices, are just the start. But, this fall, the line is giving us a little something extra: luck. The new collection, aptly named Lucky Charms, has just arrived and brings with it brogues, booties, and perfectly printed pumps that make up a well-rounded fall shoe wardrobe.
While we can't really vouch for the good fortune part of these charms, we certainly can speak to their beauty. The designs cover everything from neutral shades (which, yes, includes leopard in our book) to metallics and powerful bright pops. And, because Marais has the ability to master ladylike flats, chunky-heeled ankles numbers, and every sole in between, you're pretty much guaranteed to find something in this adorable stoop-sale lookbook that you can't possibly do without. And, you can thank your lucky stars that all the styles are available on the Marais site right now.