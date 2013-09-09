Marais is a brand that seems to truly listen to just what we want when it comes to footwear — classic styles, interesting fabrics, and affordable prices, are just the start. But, this fall, the line is giving us a little something extra: luck. The new collection, aptly named Lucky Charms, has just arrived and brings with it brogues, booties, and perfectly printed pumps that make up a well-rounded fall shoe wardrobe.