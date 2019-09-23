Show Your Maid Of Honor Your Appreciation With Any Of These 18 Thoughtful Gifts

Along the path to saying “I do,” there will always be that one person who you can count on to toil over floral arrangements with you, hand you a filled champagne flute while you try on dresses, and adjust your veil so it lands just right after your trip down the aisle. That person is your carefully selected maid of honor, and she deserves some credit for helping to transform your nuptial dreams into a wedding day reality.
No two weddings are alike, and the same can be said about the people involved, from bridal party members to invitees. Perhaps you've bestowed a sister with the MOH title, or maybe it's a best friend or another relative. She might be a fitness fan, an accessories addict, or the type to indulge in some luxe beauty buys from time to time (you may have even gone the less traditional but equally meaningful route with a man of honor, in which case you'll probably need a different gift guide than what's ahead). Whoever this VIP is, you'll want to take this opportunity not only to say thank you, but to show just how well you know and appreciate them.
Click through for our roundup of 18 gifts ideas for your maid of honor. From candy trunks and face masks to sentimental jewelry pieces and even some CBD offerings, you're bound to find something she'll love.
