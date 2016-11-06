We all know Ryan Seacrest is a great host, interviewer, and TV producer. After seeing photos of him serving as his sister's man of honor, however, we are left wondering: Does his skill set extend to planning bridal showers and bachelorette parties?
According to People, Seacrest's little sister, Meredith, the executive director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, married TOMS executive Jimmy Leach at a resort in Mexico. The former American Idol emcee seemed pretty hyped for the big day on Instagram and Twitter.
"#FinallyFriday and finally time for man of honor duties @ Mere’s wedding! Can’t wait," he tweeted. Those duties included helping his sister get her Vera Wang gown.
He also shared that he was "trying to fit in" with the bridesmaids — as if he ever seemed uncomfortable in a social situation.
On the big day, Seacrest, his father, Leach, and the groomsmen all wore tuxedos from the Ryan Seacrest Distinction collection — in confusingly different shades of blue — and matching TOMS shoes. Seacrest made sure to credit his line for our benefit, too.
