These Luxe Beauty Products Never Go On Sale — & Now They're 30-50% Off

Net-A-Porter is one of those retail sites that you shop knowing you're going to spend a little extra cash for top-tier designer labels. Most of the time, you're looking to splurge on a leather wallet or new sunglasses, but there's one tiny tab you might have missed the last time you were pining after those new D&G tortoiseshell frames: the beauty section.
Like clothing and accessories, the beauty brands Net-A-Porter carries are undeniably the crème de la crème — we're talking Oribe and $20 nail polish bottles — but right now, there's a major sale happening, with everything marked down by up to 50%. From Bumble and Bumble's cult-loved salt spray to a chic silk pillowcase with trendy leopard spots, click through to shop the rich girl's vanity — while it's refreshingly attainable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.