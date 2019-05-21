Dermstore Is Having A Huge Blowout Sale — & These Are Our Most-Wanted Picks

There's always a way to justify a little vanity refresh. Maybe you just moved and you're looking to stock a brand-new medicine cabinet. Maybe you just celebrated a birthday and got a little cash along with it. Or maybe you need no excuse but the one the weather brings: We're on the brink of summer, and your beach bag needs filling.
Memorial Day — a.k.a. the official start of the season — is on the horizon, and that's the only justification anyone needs to spend some cash at Dermstore's massive summer sale event. In fact, the rationalization is twofold: We need a new sunscreen, so we might as well shop our favorite brands while they're at the cheapest price we'll find all season.
To shop the sale, just head to the Dermstore site, peruse, then use the code 'Summer' at checkout to save a full 20% off your picks. To save you some extra time (considering not every brand on the site is participating in the promo), we've rounded up our R29 readers' most-shopped beauty products for summer 2019 — all of which have been price-chopped to perfection during this sale.
From a best-selling bronze body oil perfect for your upcoming bachelorette party to a handy Supergoop! sunscreen stick for your beach bag, scroll through the slides ahead for 13 foolproof ways to win big at Dermstore's summer warehouse-clearing sale.
RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner
This eyebrow-growth serum is definitely a splurge, even on sale, but the invisible vitamin- and mineral-rich formula almost magically fills in any patchy spots on the brow over time. Olivia Wilde's endorsement helps, too.
Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil
Sol de Janeiro's Bronze Glow Oil sold out just eight hours after it launched. There are a few dupes out there, but you might as well pick up the now-infamous body shimmer from Dermstore while it's fresh to the sale section, and find out for yourself why everyone's so obsessed.
Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50
This translucent sunscreen stick blew up on Instagram last year and proceeded to fly off the shelves. Its fans love that it's a hybrid of a dewy balm highlighter and a skin-shielding SPF 50 — so it comes as no surprise that it's everyone's summer must-have, once again.
This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask
R29's associate market editor Liz Buxton calls this mask the perfect "Thank You For Helping Me Move My Shit" gift, given that it's the kind of luxe skin treatment your best friend or mom wouldn't ever buy for herself but definitely deserves nonetheless.
Paula's Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50
Dami Khadijah, Refinery29 UK's strategic partnerships and client services manager, tested over $284 worth of sunscreen — and out of every formula, this purple bottle by Paula's Choice was her favorite.
Laura Geller Easy Illuminating Stick
Everybody loves a glossy highlighter — even more so when it comes in a twistable chubby stick with a faint touch of rosy pink.
Mederma Advanced Scar Gel
It's not the sexiest pick, but the Mederma love makes sense: It works, which is why the go-to scar-therapy treatment is worth stocking up on for your first-aid kit. Summer is BBQ season, after all...
Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss
Rita Hazan's foaming gloss is a godsend for rehabbing borderline-dingy highlights, bringing them back to bright and shiny after just one shower. Use it like a conditioner after you shampoo, and let it sit for about five minutes to reveal newly healthy hair.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
The summer is the perfect time to switch to a cleanser with added resurfacing technology to slough away dead skin, speed up cell turnover, and keep skin toned and fresh — even when you're super sweaty after a run or a long subway ride.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
We'd buy this bright-purple tube even if it wasn't beloved for its flake-free plumping and lengthening powers (which, of course, it is).
Foreo Luna Mini
If you're reading this and you have a cleansing brush in your medicine cabinet, we'd pay good money and guess that it's a baby-pink Foreo... and that you've been thinking of buying a backup.
CeraVe SA Renewing Lotion
Again, not the cutest summer nightstand addition, but if you're looking to soothe flaky, bumpy patches on your legs or the back of your arms, you can't go wrong with the old-school favorite.
Phyto Express Conditioner Fine Hair Phytobaume Volume
When R29 readers are looking for medical-grade hair-growth technology to plump and volumize their fine, brittle strands, it's Phytobaume to the rescue.
