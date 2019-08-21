These Mini Champagne & Wine Bottles Will Get Any Party Started On-The-Go

Celebrating with a bottle of wine when you're not simply sitting at home can be unnecessarily complicated. The lugging, uncorking, and pouring all have to be tackled before you get to the cheers-ing. That is, unless you opt for miniature bottles of booze.
While airplane bottles of your favorite liquor brands are everywhere, mini bottles of great wine are a little harder to track down. Ahead, you'll find small bottles of bubbly and wine that will make partying with pals poolside, in the park, or anywhere on-the-go simple. Don't let their size fool you, these mini bottles pack big fun.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.