After Selena Gomez's Heartfelt Maid Of Honor Speech, We Doubt There Was A Dry Eye

This weekend, at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding at Firefly Gardens near Dallas, Gomez gave a heartwarming speech. It featured her toasting to DeLeon and her new husband Jay Cosme, while also giving thanks to DeLeon for teaching her to be strong.
“You taught me to be strong through anything, no matter what happens,” said Gomez.
Thanks to wedding attendee and Texas-based hairstylist @G_TheStylist, fans got to hear part of Gomez’s speech at the reception in an Instagram story. At the end, Gomez shared a quick hug with DeLeon, who looked to be near tears after the heartfelt words from her cousin.
Selena’s speech ❤️ via “g_thestylist” IG stories. pic.twitter.com/HmcI9YMHsv— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019
Selena’s speech ❤️ via “g_thestylist” IG stories. #3 pic.twitter.com/avA1aJAG5o— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019
Since the wedding announcement, Gomez has gone above and beyond as DeLeon’s maid of honor. Gomez purchased her friend’s wedding dress in December 2017, and threw her a bachelorette party at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico. DeLeon recently posted photos from the trip on Instagram, featuring her and Gomez walking on the beach, and a group photo of the bridal party wearing matching swimsuits.
While Gomez was busy with the wedding this weekend, we can reasonably expect she will be back to business in the coming weeks. In June, Gomez teased that she had finished her new album, her first since 2015, so perhaps fans will be hearing the first tracks in the coming months.
Maybe we’ll even get the perfect best friend anthem as a dedication to DeLeon.
