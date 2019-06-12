Selena Gomez Had A Bumpy Four Years — & Now She's Finally Releasing An Album About It

It's likely nobody has more to sing about than Selena Gomez. In the past four years alone, the 26-year-old has gone through surgery, mental health issues, and a break-up. But for a few months now, the singer has slowly returned to public life, culminating in a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she confirmed that an album is on the way, and dropped a few details about what's in store.
After she and Fallon competed on a live rendition of the spicy Complex Media show Hot Ones, they got down to business, with Fallon asking if she was working on a new album, and Gomez revealing that she's actually done.
"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she explained. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."
While Gomez says the upcoming album stays true to her pop roots, she's still found ways to experiment.
"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," she explained, adding that the most important thing is to create music that "connects with people on an emotional level."
It's not just an album — we'll be getting a lot of Gomez in the near future thanks to her role in the upcoming movie The Dead Don't Die, as well has her role in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day In New York, the international release of which is controversial for obvious reasons.
Get the details of Gomez's new album below.
