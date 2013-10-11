If your closet is already brimming with coats (like ours), then you may want to stop reading here. If you choose to continue, proceed with extreme caution. These beauts will have you ushering in winter — in October.
Leave it to one of our favorite Brooklyn-based boutiques, Maeven, to curate a statement-making array of coats, jackets, vests, and more. The best part? The one-of-a-kind finds, by owner Amy Yee, are in need of a loving new hanger to call home. So, have fun deciding between 30-plus options that'll instantly upgrade your outerwear prowess. From oversized collars and faux-fur-trimmed hoods to leather belts and on-trend pastels, these coats definitely won't be here long. Do us a favor and snatch 'em up fast (before we beat you to the punch). Click through to view our favorite pieces and shop the entire collection here.