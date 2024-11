As a fashion editor who is 5ft 1in, I am always on the hunt for well-fitting petite fashion — pieces that keep my proportions in mind but aren’t necessarily limited to the sometimes uninspired Petite section at a retailer. Of course, dedicated Petite size ranges for bottoms like denim and trousers can be a lifesaver when you need a look that’s guaranteed to work, but they aren’t the only options for an under-5ft-4in-fashionista like myself. See, for example, pieces from Madewell , a store that carries a Petite range and off-the-rack options that work well for short shoppers.