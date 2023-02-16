Every year, Presidents’ Day rolls around on the third Monday, bringing a long weekend for the lucky ones and deep, deep discounts for all. Even if you have to work on Monday, you can still take part in the massive sale-a-bration, when everything from mattresses to designer clothes is discounted. And while many of our favorite retailers are on mark-down, the bad news is that Lululemon, purveyor of fine leggings and much more, doesn’t technically do Presidents’ Day specials. Now, the good news: Savvy online shoppers know that the iconic brand’s We Made Too Much section is a gold mine of marked-down gear, and there's plenty worth sifting through this weekend. Ahead of the major sale holiday, we’ve combed the latest and greatest from Lululemon’s discounted finds for your shopping enjoyment. Peruse everything from sports bras to outerwear to accessories below.
Leggings
Whether buttery-soft (and with pockets!) or sweat-wicking and compressive, Lululemon has plenty of sweat-friendly bottoms for every sort of workout, and you don't even need to pay full price.
Outerwear
Unfortunately, it's still cold out. Depending on where you live, you may be enjoying light layers, being fully bundled up, or somewhere in between. Luckily, Lululemon has a jacket for you no matter what sort of weather you're working with.
Tops
Yes, you can work out in an old college tee. However, we'd argue that nothing fuels a good sweat session like dressing the part — and Lululemon's functional yet comfortable tanks, tees, and more will get you there (and in style).
Sports Bras
Whether you're in downward-facing dog or clocking miles on the treadmill, support is important. Anchor any workout, low or high impact, with a sports bra that combines form and function seamlessly.
Accessories
Lululemon's accessories have almost as many devoted fans as its leggings. The bags are perfect for running to the gym or running to catch your plane, and pieces like headbands and hats are equal parts functional and cute.
