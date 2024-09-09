Lululemon Is Your One-Stop Shop For Cozy Fall Athleisure Styles

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As the weather shifts this season, we’ll be swapping out our jean shorts for cargo pants and straw tote bags for water-resistant ones. And luckily, Lululemon holds all the fall activewear and athleisure styles our hearts could desire. The reader-favorite brand’s fall collection features viral best-sellers in new colorways, as well as completely new styles that’ll surely become wardrobe staples for seasons and years to come.
Whether you’re looking to build a Lululemon matching set with super-soft separates, to update your sneaker arsenal with earth-toned running sneakers, or to find Lululemon bags fit for every fall activity, you can achieve it all now. Stock up on performance-driven gear that can also serve as casualwear and layer up in lightweight yet ultra-warm outerwear as temperatures drop. And if the US Open has sparked your love for the game, Lululemon has new tennis dresses and tennis club graphic accessories, too.
Read on to shop some of our favorite fall arrivals from Lululemon that’ll have you feeling confident and looking well dressed for all your breezy outdoor exercises and cozy indoor lounging this fall.
Lululemon Fall Activewear
Does the back-to-school season have you feeling extra motivated to pick up a new hobby or feel-good activity? If so, you’ll want to look to Lululemon for activewear styles for everything from yoga and running to tennis and HIIT workouts. Slip into new styles with bestselling soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking fabrics. And if you already love your Align tank top, you’ll definitely want to consider a new Align long-line sports bra or corset-style tank that can be worn for low-intensity workouts.
Lululemon Fall Outerwear
Update your fall jacket and coat collection with a new style from Lululemon. Check out the brand’s Wunder Puff down fabric in a cinchable jacket and hooded vest, the Glyde water-repellent fabric in a raincoat, or the Scuba cozy fabric in an oversized hoodie. And if you’re ready to wrap up baseball season or start football season, then wear the brand’s new sporty coach’s jacket to cheer on your team at home or in person.
Lululemon Fall Tops & Bottoms
Fall is the perfect season for lounging in matching sweatsuits, so what better time than right now to build a matching Lululemon set? You can also find cozy athleisure separates like graphic crewneck hoodies, and lounge pants with unique details like chic pintuck pleats and oversized cargo pockets. Pair these Lululemon tops and bottoms together or mix them with your existing fall staples like wide-leg jeans and cardigans for casual outings.
Lululemon Fall Sneakers & Accessories
Complete your fall outfit with accessories like a stylish baseball cap or versatile handbag. While Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag gets all the love, we’re eyeing the spacious crossbody iteration this time around. We’re also into the brand’s quilted tote bag, which is water-repellent and ready to tackle all your errands. And don’t forget to cart up a pair of running shoes perfect for rocky terrain or versatile casual sneakers fit for everyday activities.