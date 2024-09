Lululemon Is Your One-Stop Shop For Cozy Fall Athleisure Styles

As the weather shifts this season, we’ll be swapping out our jean shorts for cargo pants and straw tote bags for water-resistant ones. And luckily, Lululemon holds all the fall activewear and athleisure styles our hearts could desire. The reader-favorite brand’s fall collection features viral best-sellers in new colorways, as well as completely new styles that’ll surely become wardrobe staples for seasons and years to come.Whether you’re looking to build a Lululemon matching set with super-soft separates, to update your sneaker arsenal with earth-toned running sneakers, or to find Lululemon bags fit for every fall activity, you can achieve it all now. Stock up on performance-driven gear that can also serve as casualwear and layer up in lightweight yet ultra-warm outerwear as temperatures drop. And if the US Open has sparked your love for the game, Lululemon has new tennis dresses and tennis club graphic accessories, too.Read on to shop some of our favorite fall arrivals from Lululemon that’ll have you feeling confident and looking well dressed for all your breezy outdoor exercises and cozy indoor lounging this fall.