These Are The Luckiest Charms, According To Jewelry Designers

For this installation of Demystified, we asked nine jewelry designers about the symbols they turn to for strength, along with the personal anecdotes accompanying each piece. While some of these talented creatives revel in the nostalgia of amulets from eras passed, others look forward, channeling the force of microcosmic-inspired motifs to remind us all of the enchanting future that awaits the other side of this crisis. Before investing in your own dose of positive energy, whatever that may look like, take a moment to delight in the details behind the selection of special jewelry items ahead.