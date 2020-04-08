These Are The Luckiest Charms, According To Jewelry Designers

When it comes to gems the hidden ones are often stories, not stones. Welcome to Demystified, where we look beyond the jewelry box, past our closets, and into the depths of our most cherished possessions to reveal their cross-cultural significance.
We started the Demystified series with one mission: to scratch at the dazzling surfaces of our accessory collections (metaphorically, of course!) and access the stories that live within their cultural cores. Throughout our exploration, we've discovered that many of the talismans we wear around our necks, from love knots to crescent moons, are products of a design history deeply rooted in ancient tradition. As decorative as they are deliberate, these tokens preserve centuries of promising qualities — and to carry one is to equip yourself with a sense of security, harnessing sartorial powers that seem particularly relevant in turbulent times.
For this installation of Demystified, we asked nine jewelry designers about the symbols they turn to for strength, along with the personal anecdotes accompanying each piece. While some of these talented creatives revel in the nostalgia of amulets from eras passed, others look forward, channeling the force of microcosmic-inspired motifs to remind us all of the enchanting future that awaits the other side of this crisis. Before investing in your own dose of positive energy, whatever that may look like, take a moment to delight in the details behind the selection of special jewelry items ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.