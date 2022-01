I’m Chronically Ill, & My Partner Is My Caregiver

There is much to be said about the assumptions people make when they see a disabled and a non-disabled person in a relationship. We have had our fair share of everyday ableism and I am someone who uses a wheelchair only part of the time, so my various disabilities are only partially visible to outsiders. People stop by our car, gesturing to help carry me into my chair; mothers with stroller and patronizing smiles look over at me, and him, and me again. Someone asks what happened or when I will get better (as if that is something I can control). When strangers pass us in the street there is a knowing look we have both come to recognize, eyes that say: Good on you mate, looking after that disabled girl. Most of the people we both value in our lives accept my illnesses and consequential limitations to social activities or events, but that doesn’t make declining invitations almost every weekend any easier.