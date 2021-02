As the original stalwart in the head-to-toe dressing category, a jumpsuit is the missing link in your coterie of couchbound duds . (It's also very sneaker-friendly for those moments of dog-walking, grocery-store sweeping, or vitamin-D desperation.) Ahead, check out the loungiest (and cutest) coveralls that we could suss out online — all ready for you to spend a day at home or out erranding in.