14 Fall Book Picks From L.A.’s Coolest Bookworms

Although L.A.’s weather is still far from chilly, we’re wholeheartedly embracing the transition of summer to fall. Just like the beginning of the new season induces cravings for a new autumnal wardrobe, an updated beauty arsenal, and even a fresh haircut, it also demands some new reading material.
Yes, sunny summer afternoons spent reading on the beach are pretty much paradise, but you just can’t deny how good it feels to escape from your hectic schedule by curling up on the couch with something warm and pumpkin-y and diving in between the pages of a really good book.
To help you spice up your bookshelf this season, we turned to some of L.A.’s coolest bookworms to clue us in on their fall book recs. The result is a compelling mix of fiction and nonfiction, from a fascinating book on meditation to one that will make you laugh out loud.
Whatever your reading style, you’ll find a literary soul mate among these 15 awesome page-turners.
