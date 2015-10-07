17 Fall Dresses You Can Wear To Work

If your job has a strict dress-code — or even a fairly strict one — you've probably found shopping to be a struggle. You either leave stores empty-handed (why buy something you can't wear to the office, right?), or you suddenly realize you're going overboard, building two completely different wardrobes: one for workwear, and one for, well, real life.
The best pieces, though, are those you can feel confident wearing to both a board meeting and a weekend brunch. And, since we already know that dresses are the easiest thing to throw on before running out the door, why not buy a bunch that work for weekdays and weekends, alike? Click on for 17 dresses you can wear pretty much everywhere. Saving time and money? Now that's a good look.
