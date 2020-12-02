We Found Long-Term Airbnb Rentals With Very Strong WiFi

It’s officially nesting (ahem, cuffing) season, and prime time to scoop the best Airbnbs for all your long-stay travel needs this winter. Perhaps work is sending you to Toronto for a spill and you need a sleek but affordable place to make your home-away-from-home. Maybe you’re a tether-less ball of creativity who wants to mindfully (keep refreshing that CDC tab, bb) hole-up in a cabin in the Catskills for a month. Whether you’re a party of one, two, or two-and-a-cat, there’s always a pad on your horizon. The question is where to find it... We didn’t just find long-term rentals with speedy WiFi and tasty amenities (farm-fresh eggs FTW), we scoured Airbnb for the BEST in private rooms to entire apartments and big-old households — across various budget ranges, to boot.
One person’s Airstream trailer is another’s retro decor daydream — and a stay at a legendary, mysterious California art colony is the stuff of which your campfire stories should (and can) be made. Whatever your long-stay rental needs may be on the cusp of during this weirdest winter to date, the following 12 available Airbnb rentals have you covered with comfort, style, and adventure.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you make a booking from a recommendation on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
