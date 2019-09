We Found Your New It Bag (Really)

"Is that vintage?" has to be the question I love getting most when it comes to handbags . I pride myself on being able to find the best wicker and beaded pieces in any vintage shop, and therefore, my bag collection is made up of more thrifted scores than designer splurges — and that's okay with me. But on a recent trip to Stockholm Fashion Week, a new crossbody made its way into my life that has that old-school feel with the quality of a newly-made handbag, and it's a best-of-both-worlds wardrobe piece that I already can't stop wearing.