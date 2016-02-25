The Ultimate Guide To Lip Contouring

These days, you can contour just about anything: cheekbones, noses, necks, hair — you name it. Although some techniques are more ridiculous than others (we're looking at you, vontouring), the contouring trend isn't going anywhere soon. And when done subtly, it's a skill that can seriously up your makeup game.
Lip sculpting, in particular, is the contouring skill we've been trying to perfect over the past few months. We've seen many an Instagram post and YouTube video showcasing transformative looks that do a whole lot more to plump your lips than a simple swipe of gloss. Unfortunately, the IRL results aren't always so flattering. Lip contouring gone wrong can look like you simply forgot how to color inside the lines — or like you're reliving your '90s glory days.
That's why we tapped professional makeup artist Ricky Wilson and Instagram beauty influencer Laura Gurrola to share their expert tips on achieving a fuller-looking pout (if that's what you're into). Check 'em out, ahead.
