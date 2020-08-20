This Mighty Symbol Can’t Be Tamed, But It Can Bring You Strength

"It has been said that if you wear a ring with the lion's face on the right hand, you activate your leadership skills and the desire to win," Kenton explains. But, as the owner of a company that pays homage to her Italian grandmother who immigrated to New York in the 1930s, the lion means more to Kenton than sheer force. "My ancestors were merchants and they planted sculptures of lions everywhere they traded — and the buildings, bridges, and waterways of the beautiful city of Venice to this day are adorned with the lion motif," Kenton explains.