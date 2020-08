This Mighty Symbol Can’t Be Tamed, But It Can Bring You Strength

This feline fascination dates back to as early as 1365 BC in Egypt when lions were carved into granite statues and Pharaohs used them as either pets or prey to assert their own supreme authority. It's also been a symbol of desire for many in the luxury realm, particularly within fashion houses from the likes of Versace to Gucci (name a stronger sartorial statement than an 18k lion ring flaunting fire opals from its jaws). Not to mention its representation as a prominent Zodiac sign — both Kenton's husband and son happen to be Leos, another reason why the lion is prominently featured across her Celeste Starre collection. " It’s like a little love note to them every day that I wear one," she says.