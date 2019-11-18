Every Type Of Lingerie Gift To Buy Your S.O. (Or Yourself) This Holiday Season

So, on today’s agenda, we’ve got a gift guide for your S.O. that is sure to win: Lingerie. Lingerie makes for a perfect romantic holiday gift for a couple of reasons. For one, apart from the occasional re-up of seamless thongs, people rarely spend time buying lace bodysuits or mesh panties for themselves (but if you do… we’re jealous). Then there’s the fact that lingerie is the one fashion item we wear most often (a.k.a. every single day). The preferred style might vary from person to person, but for the most part, lingerie plays a major role in everyone’s wardrobe.