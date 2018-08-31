How Leslie Grace Stopped Trying To Fit In & Set Her Curls Free

Hair is another way to express yourself. When I get braids done, I feel most like myself. Being Afro-Latina, I did my research on it. I actually watched documentaries on the history of the style and how it played a role culturally. As long as you're not trying to downplay the history or culture behind the style and you're doing it respectfully, I think you can do whatever you want with it. It's your hair. Now, I'm in a place where I'm not afraid to try something different with my hair, like braids. It's proof that I can be whatever I want.