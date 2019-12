Around the same time that I was breaking into the music industry, I felt this pressure to always have my hair straight or wavy. In the genre that I'm in now, I'm one of the few Afro-Latinas in the game, and I felt out of place in the beginning; I put a lot of heat and extra stress on my hair. I remember being in photo shoots where my mum wasn't there, and there'd be a stylist that was not used to working with curly hair. Those situations put me under stress. I would think, They're either going to burn my hair really bad, in order to get it the way that they want it to look, or they're not going to know what to do with it, so I'm going to look bad.