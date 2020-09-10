That’s where we come in. With a trick here and a tweak there, you can confidently add a statement pair or two to your fall wardrobe ASAP. It's all about figuring out what style works for you. Vegan or genuine? Designer or budget? Skinny or straight? After thoroughly examining all the leather pant colors, shapes, and silhouettes on the market today, we're confident that there's a pair in the slideshow ahead that'll check all your boxes off.