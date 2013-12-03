Snap. Crackle. Pop. Three words engrained in our memories since childhood. But, it’s the middle one we can’t get out of our heads today — and not because we just devoured a bowl of Rice Krispies (although, we must admit to having a full stock of the cereal in R29 HQ). No, it's because that bursting, crumpled effect just landed in our closets.
That’s right: Wrinkled and rumpled leather has officially made its way onto everything from statement-making heels to office-perfect dresses. Imagine an art project gone horribly wrong yet turning out totally right. So, it you’re ready to ditch your perfectly smooth leather for something a bit more crumply cool (yes, we just made that a thing), then shop these 10 crinkled-leather must-buys. And, get ready to be the raddest chick in
school work — err, everywhere.