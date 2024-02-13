Latina Cosplayers Don’t Feel Represented, So They Reimagine Their Favorite Characters

There are so many opinions when it comes to how to cosplay correctly, and some people have the mindset that if you don’t look exactly like a character, you shouldn’t be cosplaying them. As a person who is Latina and as a person of color, that can really affect my confidence, and it made me question whether I should be cosplaying this character or that character. I would look at myself in the mirror and feel like the critics were right, that I didn’t look quite like that character.