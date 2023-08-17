The Stakes Are Unfairly High for DC’s All-Latine Superhero Movie Blue Beetle

But it feels like a lot of weight to put on one film. The stakes are high because we want more Latine representation in the genres we love, but it does seem unfair to put this responsibility on the shoulders of a cast and crew that had a limited budget in comparison to more mainstream superhero productions. Non-Latine white-led superhero movies flop all the time — especially in the last five years — and that doesn’t mean they will no longer be produced. Yet, when a marginalized community gets a chance like Blue Beetle, expectations are so high for a single story to succeed in the box office.