The 5 Best Websites For Last-Minute Hotel Deals

The allure of staying at a hotel doesn't fade with age: No matter how many countries you've been to, having your bed made for you — and your room cleaned up every day — still feels like a special treat. Be it a country getaway or a city break, your hotel can make or break a trip. That's why we're always on the lookout for hotel deals.
If you like to do a bit of comparison shopping before booking anything, there are plenty of travel websites you can turn to for the best last-minute deals. We've got the low down on the best ones to find vacant rooms at reduced prices. Next time you find yourself with a free weekend, give these sites a try before turning to your regular travel search engines. Who knows? You might just be able to nab a five-star staycation for a song.