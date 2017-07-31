Like Kendall Jenner, these days, if we're not straight-up braless, you can pretty much always find us in a bralette (breast size, be damned). By now, we've racked up more bralettes than actual bras, and we've made it our mission to wear them whenever, wherever. And while all bralettes are created equal, recently, we've found it's the lacy versions we just can't get enough of. You see, there's no such thing as too many lace bralettes — in our ideal world, we'd have one for every outfit. One halter, one strapless, one orange, one black...the list can go on and on.
Even if your underwear drawer feels like it's bursting at the seams, we bet there's still a few bralettes on the market that'll catch your eye. From special embroidery to cuts you haven't seen yet, click ahead for 15 options your collection is missing. With so many stunners worth shelling out for, it's hard to decide which we should jump on first. If only shopping for, well, anything else, came this easy.