This Sold-Out Striped Sweater Just Got Restocked

You know what they say: The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time (okay, yes, that is a Spongebob Squarepants reference). But, the sentiment really stands — what's easier to throw on in the morning than a striped sweater? Not only is it now considered the ultimate item to achieve that French-girl, laid-back look, but it's also the easiest way to look like you put in some effort, even on the days when you just don't feel like getting dressed. Frankly, everyone should have one in their closet.