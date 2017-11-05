This Sold-Out Striped Sweater Just Got Restocked

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
You know what they say: The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time (okay, yes, that is a Spongebob Squarepants reference). But, the sentiment really stands — what's easier to throw on in the morning than a striped sweater? Not only is it now considered the ultimate item to achieve that French-girl, laid-back look, but it's also the easiest way to look like you put in some effort, even on the days when you just don't feel like getting dressed. Frankly, everyone should have one in their closet.
And, just in time for sweater weather, La Ligne's best-selling Marin sweater has just restocked. It sold out for the second time last month, though, so we'd bet it won't last long. Luckily, there's an additional colorway this time (the Marin now comes in both cream and navy), but when we're talking a staple this versatile, there's no way it won't sell out again. And just to add to the hype, the brand just recently shot the sweater on Karen Elson and Martha Hunt, so on top of everything else, this comfy, 7-ply wool-cashmere must-have is now officially model-approved.
Click on to shop this classic striped sweater while you still can, along with some similar options.