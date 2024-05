Oh, this is a hard one. I have a very special spot in my heart for our Zari Eyes eyeshadow because I used to be terrified of eyeshadow. Lipstick is, in some ways, easier — you just put it on. I could do that. Eyeshadow was more intimidating, and I thought it didn’t look good on me. That’s why we designed our formula, which is intentionally designed to apply the most beautifully if you use your fingers. It actually picks up very little product with a brush. [But when applying with fingers], literally in a minute, you can have a beautiful eye look that's really easy. I use it all the time because it made this thing that was so complex easy for me, and enjoyable. It represents everything we’re trying to do.