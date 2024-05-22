I distinctly remember the day in seventh grade when a boy in my math class slipped me a note. I opened it, and staring back at me was a rudimentary caricature of me, only with big, fat caterpillars where my brows should be. I wanted to disappear. The following year, I obsessively tweezed my brows to the point where they were uneven, scrawny husks of their former selves (luckily they grew back) and began shaving my arm hair and bleaching my mustache — even though it made my skin itch like it was on fire. It was one thing to be aware of things I didn’t like about myself, but it was as if my worst fear was realized when other people noticed them, too.