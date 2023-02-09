Period-Proof Activewear That’ll Have You Moving & Grooving, Without Leaking

Periods. We have them. We have to deal with the highs and lows of them, and we shouldn’t be ashamed or debilitated by them. Beyond the actual cramps, paranoia about leaking through pants is real. This anxiety can lead to canceled plans, especially if they involve physical activity. Thankfully, there’s a solution: period-proof activewear. While period underwear is now slightly more mainstream, leakproof workout clothes are still very rare to find. That’s where KT by Knix, the sister company of leakproof underwear brand Knix, steps in.
KT by Knix is already beloved for its reusable pads, underwear, and swimwear, and now its newly expanded line of activewear is making exercise less daunting. Because we shouldn't have to say no to physical activity, something that can actually make our bodies feel better during our period. KT by Knix's new activewear pieces allow you to move freely, comfortably, and confidently (sans pads or tampons!).
KT by Knix is focused on the bigger picture of how periods affect individuals and how period products affect the world. Therefore, the brand is committed to fighting period poverty — the inability to afford or access period products — and keeping more disposable items out of landfills. With all the good it's trying to do, it'll be easy to fall in love with KT by Knix's mission and products.
With a mix of medium-, high-, and super-absorbent fabrics across, many KT by Knix’s pieces can be worn on their own. This is all made possible by the brand’s patented leakproof technology, which is found in the crotch area of all the underwear and activewear styles. Three thin layers of material help keep leaks at bay: The first layer is moisture-wicking, perfect for staying fresh even when you’re sweating. The second is an absorbent built-in liner. It can astonishingly hold up to 8 teaspoons of blood, which is equivalent to the absorbing power of SIX tampons or pads. And the third layer is backup to give you peace of mind. This all allows for day-long wear and for any type of movement.
One of KT by Knix’s newest activewear styles is the Leakproof Active Short. Currently available in Black and Atmosphere — a deep teal green — this product is equally sleek and stylish. Its four-way stretch fabric allows for maximum movement, whether you're stretching at yoga, squatting in the gym, or jumping rope. The high-waist cut and anti-roll legs also add extra comfort and support. But perhaps most impressive, these high-performance shorts are also high-absorbency, holding up to six pads’ worth of blood.
The brand’s Leakproof Active Leggings also recently debuted. These bottoms have all of the same benefits as the shorts, just with a longer hemline. The lightweight yet sturdy fabric rapidly absorbs moisture in the form of sweat and blood, and it quickly dries up to keep you fresh all day long. They’re perfect for exercising, running errands, or simply lounging. The leggings, along with the shorts, are available in sizes XXS through XXL.
Whether you're looking for the perfect jogging pant, dance leotard, or competitive-level swimsuit, KT by Knix has a well-curated range of period-proof activewear that'll motivate you to keep moving during your time of the month.
