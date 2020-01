The fitness picks here — curated by a mixed group of yoga masters, former football coaches, spin instructors, and more — cover the bases, but it's important to remember that staying motivated and patient with your body are two of the best things you can do for yourself, especially if you're embarking on a fitness journey: "In my experience, the most helpful tool has been to get clear on what you’re doing this for and to be as specific as possible with yourself," Nike instructor Tara A Nicolas says. "If you know you’re someone who is great at starting but not so great at consistency then experiment with how you can be more accountable and allow yourself a little grace." Without any further ado, here are 18 home gym essentials to consider adding to your arsenal.