Even if you enjoy barre classes and have dappled in gym memberships before, sometimes you simply want to sweat it out from the comfort of your own home. However, it can understandably be intimidating to build a home gym — or, if you're just testing the waters — a corner with some key fitness elements, some of which can ideally be stowed away under the bed.
"When we practice at home, awareness is key, so take time to educate yourself on whatever workout you’re doing," yoga instructor Kevin Lamb tells Refinery29. "When in doubt, reach out to a fitness professional for helpful tips, common misalignments and ways to prevent injury." And he's right — working out at home can be great if the thought of making the trek to the gym is daunting, but without the guidance of an instructor? Let's just say that you don't want to find yourself on the floor, having thrown your back out.
The fitness picks here — curated by a mixed group of yoga masters, former football coaches, spin instructors, and more — cover the bases, but it's important to remember that staying motivated and patient with your body are two of the best things you can do for yourself, especially if you're embarking on a fitness journey: "In my experience, the most helpful tool has been to get clear on what you’re doing this for and to be as specific as possible with yourself," Nike instructor Tara A Nicolas says. "If you know you’re someone who is great at starting but not so great at consistency then experiment with how you can be more accountable and allow yourself a little grace." Without any further ado, here are 18 home gym essentials to consider adding to your arsenal.
