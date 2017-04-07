Look, we all know it: Kristen Stewart is cooler than the rest of us. She doesn’t eff with social media, takes a DGAF approach to Hollywood’s OG beauty standards, and radiates equal parts beauty and badassery that goes virtually unmatched, thanks to her signature dramatic eye looks and frequent (and fearless) hair changes. One thing she doesn’t get credit for when it comes to red carpet looks? Being a major makeup and hair styling trendsetter years before the rest of L.A. (and the planet) catches on.