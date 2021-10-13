Very good sale alert: Clean beauty brand Kosas — of tinted face oil and serum-like mascara fame — is hosting a sitewide sale and everything (!) is 20% off. From now until October 15, the Los Angeles-based company's Friends & Family sale is officially on, making it the perfect chance to stock up (or try for the first time) on effortlessly cool makeup and more. (And if you really want to maximize your savings, peruse Kosas' bundles section to shop products that are better together.)
There's no promo code required to snag the discount, so all you need to do is choose your product picks and add them to cart. To get you started on your clean makeup journey, we've combed through the beauty editor-approved finds that you would be remiss to not cop at a steal.
Crave full, fluffy brows? This tinted gel has you covered. (It's also available in clear for folks who love a fresh-faced, laminated brow look.)
Kosas recently upgraded its mascara formula (which was already wonderful, IMO) to make it extra long-lasting while not being crunchy or stiff like many waterproof and water-resistant formulas. In other words, lashes look longer for longer.
The hydrating, creamy texture of this concealer ensures a blendable, naturally radiant finish sans cakiness.
This one-of-a-kind foundation fluid is one of the OG products that put the brand on the map, making it a true must-have for any Kosas stan.
Kosas' natural deodorant is another sleeper hit, thanks to its unique rollerball applicator, AHA ingredients (which help improve the tone and texture of your underarms over time), and refreshing gel texture. (Oh, and it actually works.)
If I'm wearing lip gloss, it's almost always this one. It moisturizes like a lip oil, is shiny (but not too much so), and comes in the prettiest shades I've ever seen.
Channel summer 365 days a year with this radiant baked bronzer, available in three shades to suit a variety of skin tones.
Love eyeshadow but hate brushes? This scintillating liquid formula is for you.
ICYMI, blush is back. Kosas's pigmented compact duos come in peaches, pinks, and muted roses for every blush personality. (You can also shop the same array of shades in cream formulations!)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.