This Is The 2019 Way To Do Go-Go Boots

From the original white mid-calf boot to knee-high styles in a range of colors and western silhouettes, basically every pair of boots we're dying to get our hands on this season (from brands like Jacquemus and Maryam Nassir Zadeh) fall into the go-go category. So while Fashion Month may have predicted eras across the board to show up come spring 2020, for now, we're fully on-board with living in a very mod, very '60s-inspired world — at least when it comes to our footwear.