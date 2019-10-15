This Is The 2019 Way To Do Go-Go Boots

Just as low-rise jeans and denim Dior epitomize the early noughties, and grunge-inspired flannels with ripped-up mom jeans (think Tai from Clueless) embody the '90s, the go-go boot epitomizes the '60s. Designed by Andre Courrèges in 1964, go-go boots have had their fair share of iterations. And, this season, they're back in a big way.
From the original white mid-calf boot to knee-high styles in a range of colors and western silhouettes, basically every pair of boots we're dying to get our hands on this season (from brands like Jacquemus and Maryam Nassir Zadeh) fall into the go-go category. So while Fashion Month may have predicted eras across the board to show up come spring 2020, for now, we're fully on-board with living in a very mod, very '60s-inspired world — at least when it comes to our footwear.
Click on for 17 ways to add some '60s flare to your boot collection this fall.
