Under $50 Holiday Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore

These gifts all clock in under $50 and pack a surprising one-two-punch of delightful packaging paired with refreshing utility — covering an arsenal of creative appliances to crafty tools and accessories that can take moms' kitchen skills and styles to soaring heights. Scroll on and shop the gift ideas that will be sure to spark mom’s joy.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.