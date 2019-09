Genius Gift-Solutions For Unusual Occasions

Unusual gifting occasions call for an extra layer of shop-savvy that wields the power to smooth over any potential awkward or atypical moments of appreciation. Whether you want to let a sort-of-stranger know that you appreciate them watching your cat, or you want to thank the parents of your friend for letting you weekend at their house, we've vetted a list of appropriate gifts to express those sentiments and more. From terrazzo-flecked soap bars to affirmational shot glasses and a chic pink vibrator, the creative options ahead are well-equipped for 17 uncommon moments.