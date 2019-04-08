Genius Gift-Solutions For Unusual Occasions

Some folks are natural-born gifters who thrive on dreaming up surprising and delightful buys for others (while some are not). But, even the most skilled shoppers among us can find themselves thrown off their game by an unusual gifting occasion. These peculiar scenarios aren't your typical birth to holiday celebrations — instead, we're talking more along the lines of, "congratulations on finalizing your divorce," type situations.
Unusual gifting occasions call for an extra layer of shop-savvy that wields the power to smooth over any potential awkward or atypical moments of appreciation. Whether you want to let a sort-of-stranger know that you appreciate them watching your cat, or you want to thank the parents of your friend for letting you weekend at their house, we've vetted a list of appropriate gifts to express those sentiments and more. From terrazzo-flecked soap bars to affirmational shot glasses and a chic pink vibrator, the creative options ahead are well-equipped for 17 uncommon moments.
