Is Khy Worth A Try? Our Team Review Kylie Jenner’s Newest Drop

In studying them up close, we answer the question of what it's really like to try out a trend, a viral product, or an unexpected TikTok hack. This month, we review Kylie Jenner's new brand Khy, which has dropped three collections since launching in November and hit over $1 million in sales in its first hour.
In the vast world of celebrity fashion brands, it’s hard to know what to “add to bag” and what to skip. And when it comes to Kardashian-adjacent fashion lines — of which there have been plenty, from the beloved Skims and Good American to the fleeting Dash — it’s even harder to tell what’s just hype and what’s worth your money. Kylie Jenner’s newest fashion venture Khy, which launched in November, is a good example. Since its release, the brand has gone viral, with the hashtag #khy amassing over 100 million views on TikTok since then. But is all the brand’s success just a byproduct of Jenner’s celebrity pull?
While Jenner has experimented with swimwear back in 2021, as well as brand collaborations with the likes of PacSun and Quay, this is the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s first full venture into apparel. With three drops under its belt, the brand’s offering has ranged from edgy vegan leather coats and tube dresses to, more recently recently, puffers and athleisure sets — with most items falling under $200.
To see if Khy is worth a try, the Refinery29 team set out to find out, testing loungewear pieces from Drop 003.
Khy Cropped Tank & Hoodie
“Kylie already has me hooked with Kylie Cosmetics’ glossy balm and creamy concealer, so my expectations were relatively high when she announced a foray into fashion. From the pieces in Drop 003, the Fleece Super Cropped Hoodie immediately caught my eye. It is, admittedly, not the most functional or practical item, but that’s partially why I love it: The shrug-meets-sweatshirt is just here for vibes, and to be honest, that’s why it works. (My mother cheekily suggested I wear it without anything underneath.) Right off the bat, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality — the heavy, thick fleece fabric feels expensive and holds its shape beautifully.
“I paired the hoodie with the Cropped Raw Hem Rib Tank in white, and the result is giving streetwear but with a King Kylie twist. The ribbed fabric is soft and delicate; it’s truly a perfect tank top. It’s also not too cropped, which I like, and the raw hem detail sets it apart from other basic tops you find on the market. Both items were true to size in XS.
“I may be biased because of my love for Jenner’s beauty products, but Khy has left me thoroughly impressed. Her fans would probably buy the stuff en masse regardless of quality, so I love that the brand is not phoning things in. All in all, I’m curious — and excited — about what Khy releases next.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Khy Fleece Hoodie in Red and Fleece Joggers in Red
“I’m a sweats girlie. I love being comfy and am obsessed with loungewear and athleisure so when Khy announced its cozy drop, I was all for it. I was intrigued by the red fleece hoodie and matching joggers because I love a hoodie with an actual hood and I don’t have many sweatsuits in a vibrant color like this red.
“The material is super comfy. I didn’t need to wear anything underneath for extra warmth while running errands on a chilly day in New York City, and the fabric feels like it’s made from quality materials. I don’t foresee the color fading over time or any rips or holes appearing randomly because the material is very thick.
“Although I ordered a size M (which is what I usually wear), I should have sized down. I love my items to be fairly oversized, but I had to tie the pants really tight for them to fit snugly around my waist. I also wish the cuffs on the bottom of the pants were a bit more snug around my ankles as well. Still, this set will be one of my go-to sweatpants-and-hoodie combos for the remainder of the winter, and I can’t wait to pair the sweatpants with a tank or the hoodie with riding shorts in the spring.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social
Khy Long Sleeve Wrap Top & Fleece Short
“I haven’t had the best luck when it comes to trying out fashion brands from the Kardashian empire. So I have to admit I was a bit skeptical about Khy. While from the styling perspective, the Drop 003 offering seemed pretty unremarkable for me, I was attracted to the long-sleeved wrap top because of its balletcore look. Meanwhile, the fleece short featured pockets with zippers, which I knew would be great for holding balls while playing tennis.
“The wrap top’s fabric is so thin and see-through that I couldn’t wear it without a bra, making the beautiful wrap detail kind of useless. Instead, I chose to embrace it as just another long-sleeve crop top, worn under a jacket. Meanwhile, the fleece short was love at first try. I love the baggy silhouette that feels comfortable enough to lounge in and exercise. And when I wore it to play tennis, I confirmed the zipped-up pockets are incredibly functional.
“While it’s still early in the brand’s lifespan and I liked both pieces I tried, it’s hard to see how it differentiates from other similarly priced brands, aside from Jenner’s celebrity.” — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
