From Skims To Rare Beauty, Why Are We All So Invested In Celebrity Brands Right Now?

Skims has been tried and tested by many in the R29 team, receiving rave reviews, while Selina Gomez's Rare Beauty is a go-to for several of our editors who claim to love its formulas and application. Ultimately, when the product is good, there is no need to question the person behind it. I guess it will only be a matter of time before we find out if Khy by Kylie Jenner has what it takes to transcend the initial, viral hype too.