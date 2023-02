The De-Influencing Trend Is Just Capitalism Under A Squeaky Clean Lens

Here's my take: in an attempt to tackle a growing trust issue amongst consumers, influencer culture has begun to monetise something new: toxic authenticity . In an act of self-preservation, many creators have been forced to differentiate themselves from other influencers — in this case, those who convince their audiences to buy expensive hair tools and pastel water bottles. They use their relatability to present themselves as allies, by showing that they don't want their audience to waste a buck or make the same mistakes they've made in the past. But their attempts to relate to us and convince us that they too are victims of consumerism don't feel authentic to me. Many of their pockets have been lined by the purchases they told us to make, which now sit at the bottom of our drawers (if I'm honest, my drawers). And for all we know, their act of anti-selling may just be lining their pockets even further.