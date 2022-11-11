The fourth installment of Savage X Fenty’s epic fashion show just premiered on Prime Video, and it’s nothing short of energetic and sexy. In this show, Rihanna and the Savage X team really wanted to push the envelope, taking the experience to another level with the inclusion of unique animations inspired by the production’s overarching Mother Nature theme.
The show opened with a reintroduction to Rihanna, featuring the music and fashion mogul dancing alongside her performers to the tune of “D.M.B.” (a song dedicated to her by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky). What followed is an eclectic, otherworldly event, elevated by a truly impressive roundup of stars. Rihanna recruited sex symbols Damson Idris and Winston Duke, comedian and creator Rickey Thompson, actors Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, and Taylour Paige — who delivered a savage monologue that’s already being used as a trending sound on TikTok. (Can we take a moment to shoutout how stunning Taraji and Sheryl looked strutting towards the camera? Talk about commanding energy!) Johnny Depp also makes an appearance in the show strutting to "So Fresh, So Clean" but his presence didn't add anything to show (not to mention, it was a very weird choice to platform an accused abuser during this show.) The Savage X Fenty musical performers, all wearing clothing from the new collection, are just as stellar; Don Toliver teased a new single, Burna Boy performed ‘Last Last’, and Maxwell and Anitta also did their thing.
Advertisement
Aside from the star-studded guest stars gracing the screen and dope dance moves, this show marked the official debut of Savage X’s size-inclusive sportswear and loungewear line, which ranges from XS-4XL and 30A to 46DDD for bras. Knowing how stylish and sexy the lingerie is, we just knew that we’d love these new pieces, and we were right — the new launch includes leggings that can be dressed up or kept casual, robes in varying lengths and chic fabrics, and so much more.
Ahead, we’re sharing some of the pieces from the new collection that we’re personally recommending, all available for purchase on Savage X Fenty site as well as Amazon Fashion.
Lingerie
Sexy meets sweet, this velvet and chenille lace-up bra is the perfect number to get into the holiday spirit. The honeycomb yellow is a vibrant color that will look amazing on all shades of melanin, and it’s just as practical as it is pretty; there's no need to worry about irritation from the bra since it has adjustable straps and unlined demi cups. You can take the look to the next level with several options for matching underwear, ranging from thong, cheeky, and mid-rise Brazilian styles.
Loungewear
This Savage X Fenty graphic tee is technically for sleeping in, but we know ourselves — we’re definitely wearing this inside and outside. This is the brand's first custom illustration in collaboration with Alice Bloomfield, and the colorful graphic gives off an art deco vibe that matches the animations from the fashion show. The tee is made out of cotton and elastane to provide some comfortable stretch as well.
Advertisement
Sportswear
Besides the dream that was Winston Duke in silk, these high-waist mesh leggings were the stars of the show. The mesh side panels, which go from the hips all the way down to the ankles, exude sexiness, but these performance leggings are still practical and are perfect for working out. They come in black and in red, and you can pair them with a range of sports bra selections. Catch us rocking these at yoga and pilates classes.