Shade: 5WN

Review: "My under eye bags are permanent. They’re alive and well whether I’ve slept two hours or 10. (So, I love concealer.) I also have acne-prone skin and use concealer to cover up leftover dark spots whenever I leave the house. I love to first apply with my fingers — I’ve heard that the warmth of fingertips helps melt products into your face — and then I brush it out for an even blend. Which brings me to my next point: A little, and I mean a little, goes a long way with the Power Plush Concealer. I dabbed my usual amount in the corner and the crease of my eye and spent a good five minutes blending it away (about four minutes longer than usual). The concealer’s intense pigment left me panicked, but also utterly impressed by its high coverage and creamy consistency. Plus, it doesn’t crease nearly as much as my other products do after a couple hours — the formula is so hydrating that it feels like it’s moisturizing my undereye rather than just sitting on top of it. In short, this is a great concealer, especially if you like high coverage products that cover up anything and everything. And yes, I’ll make sure to use less next time."