5N"I was very impressed by this concealer and just how easy it was to blend in. I’ve always struggled with sleep so my dark undereye circles are always there. Power Plush Concealer’s coverage is insane. I don’t change concealers, like I do with every other part of my makeup routine. I’ve stuck with the (frequently out of stock) Urban Decay Stay Naked Concealer for years now, but now the Kylie Cosmetics one might just take its place. When it comes to my skin, as soon as there’s even hint of dryness in the air, my psoriasis flares up right away. I get immediate dry patches on my eyelids, the corners of my eyes, forehead, and, of course, my undereyes. My eyes were especially dry when I was testing out this concealer — while at application everything blended in beautifully — by the end of the day, the concealer was unfortunately sticking to my dry patches. To be fair, I didn’t set it with any setting powders, so maybe this is simply a formula that requires that. It could also be a concealer that I’ll use mainly in the summer when I’m less dry. Overall though, I really do like it and the coverage might just be worth it."