Finding the perfect concealer is a little like finding the perfect NYC apartment: no matter how many boxes you manage to tick, you’re somehow left longing for more. In-unit washer dryer? A walk-in closet? Heck, maybe even a parking space! (Just kidding on that last one.) But back to concealer. You may have found one that manages to mask your dark circles, but isn’t as luminous as you’d like it to be. Or you find one that nails the finish but ends up settling into fine lines. Well, if there's one person I could trust to come through with a quality concealer rec, it's Kylie Jenner.
In addition to spending copious hours in front of a camera, the makeup maven's red carpet glam rarely, if ever, misses a beat. And finally, her namesake brand has unveiled a concealer formula of its own: Power Plush Longwear Concealer. "Since concealer is essential to my makeup routine, it made sense to have it be our next launch," Jenner tells Refinery29. "I’ve been developing the Power Plush Longwear Concealer for three years – it’s our first complexion product since our relaunch as a brand, so I wanted to make sure it offers everything I need in a concealer, while being versatile enough to be worn in different ways."
Featuring a hydrating texture and skin-like finish (and a comprehensive range of 40 shades), Power Plush is the longwear concealer of your (and Kylie's) dreams. "My dream concealer has a creamy formula and gives a natural finish while allowing my skin to breathe," Jenner tells us. "It also has to last all day without creasing or being cakey – this is especially important on days when I have long photoshoots."
"Concealer serves so many purposes in my makeup routine, so I truly love how versatile our formula is."
kylie jenner tells refinery29
Power Plush Longwear Concealer offers medium, buildable coverage, and is the rare formula that can go from barely-there to full-coverage in a matter of swipes. "Recently, I’ve been going for a more natural look for my day-to-day – I love letting my skin and freckles show – so I love having a more lightweight concealer that can be built up for when I need more coverage for a full glam look," she explains. Ahead, read along as five R29 editors take the game-changing formula for a spin.
Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
Shade: 5WN
Review: "My under eye bags are permanent. They’re alive and well whether I’ve slept two hours or 10. (So, I love concealer.) I also have acne-prone skin and use concealer to cover up leftover dark spots whenever I leave the house. I love to first apply with my fingers — I’ve heard that the warmth of fingertips helps melt products into your face — and then I brush it out for an even blend. Which brings me to my next point: A little, and I mean a little, goes a long way with the Power Plush Concealer. I dabbed my usual amount in the corner and the crease of my eye and spent a good five minutes blending it away (about four minutes longer than usual). The concealer’s intense pigment left me panicked, but also utterly impressed by its high coverage and creamy consistency. Plus, it doesn’t crease nearly as much as my other products do after a couple hours — the formula is so hydrating that it feels like it’s moisturising my undereye rather than just sitting on top of it. In short, this is a great concealer, especially if you like high coverage products that cover up anything and everything. And yes, I’ll make sure to use less next time."
Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
Shade: 2N
Review: "I am a bit of a beauty aficionado, and I pride myself on trying everything from drugstore cheapies to the highest end of beauty products in order to find out what actually works for me. Concealer, unfortunately, is one of those things that I struggle with still (even after trying approximately a million products) because of the texture and discolouration under my eyes. So, I was really excited to try out Kylie Cosmetics’ concealer and hopefully become part of her cult fan base. I tested out three shades: 1.5N, 2W, and 2N, and the 2N was a near-perfect colour match. I really wanted to love this concealer, but unfortunately, it didn't work for me. It barely changed the hue of my dark undereye circles (maybe I'll go in with a colour corrector first next time?), and when I tried to build up coverage, it became slightly cakey and settled into the texture and creases of my skin. I’m super bummed (and heartbroken) because the colour match was so perfect, but I think it might work better on younger skin or used with other products."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Shade: 5W
Review: "I've tried just about every concealer out there, and have to say I'm thoroughly impressed with Kylie Cosmetics' formula. It's very creamy but not super dewy, and blends really nicely. The shade match is also perfect — I'm wearing 5W, a true light-medium with olive undertones. I also want to shout out the applicator; it's not your typical doe-foot, but rather an angled, pointed sponge tip that allows you to be super precise with where you're applying the product. After it's set, the finish is virtually undetectable – which really is the best compliment you can give to a concealer, right?"
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Shade: 2W
Review: "I'm a bit of a newbie to beauty; I’m willing to test out a lot of different products, but not always sure what to expect from them. Recently, I've been feeling sort of tired, and I’ve noticed some eye bags – or at least discolouration – so I jumped at the opportunity to try out this concealer from Kylie Cosmetics. I tested out three different shades: 2.5N, 2W and 2C, and ultimately, 2W ended up working the best for my undertones and where my skin is at now. I really like how soft the formula feels on my skin; I almost forget it’s there. The concealer finish looks like skin — which is just the way I like my makeup to look. Overall, this concealer did just the trick in terms of making me look less like a zombie."
Mercedes Viera, Associate Affiliate Writer
Shade: 5N
Review: "I was very impressed by this concealer and just how easy it was to blend in. I’ve always struggled with sleep so my dark undereye circles are always there. Power Plush Concealer’s coverage is insane. I don’t change concealers like I do with every other part of my makeup routine. I’ve stuck with the (frequently out of stock) Urban Decay Stay Naked Concealer for years now, but now the Kylie Cosmetics one might just take its place. When it comes to my skin, as soon as there’s even a hint of dryness in the air, my psoriasis flares up right away. I get immediate dry patches on my eyelids, the corners of my eyes, forehead, and, of course, undereyes. My eyes were especially dry when I was testing out this concealer — while at application everything blended in beautifully — by the end of the day, the concealer was unfortunately sticking to my dry patches. To be fair, I didn’t set it with any setting powders, so maybe this is simply a formula that requires that. It could also be a concealer that I’ll use mainly in the summer when I’m less dry. Overall though, I really do like it and the coverage might just be worth it."
