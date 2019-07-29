These Kegel Weights Will Give Your Vagina A Workout

You might already lift weights in the gym, but did you know that you can also use weights in your vagina to give your pelvic floor a workout, too? There are many different kinds of weights and accessories you can use for Kegel exercises. Some of them are simply small balls of different weights, while other devices are so hi-tech you can play a video game by squeezing your vagina.
Doing Kegel exercises, whether with weights or without, can help control urinary incontinence, lessen pelvic floor pain, and even make orgasms feel more intense. They’re particularly helpful for those who have given birth vaginally, which can weaken the pelvic floor.
A recent scientific review of 23 trials found that no clear difference in results for cis women who used vaginal weights for Kegel exercises and those who practiced another form of pelvic floor therapy. However, some people find that using weights can make doing Kegels easier to complete (they can also feel great for some). Discussing the review in the New York Times, Jen Gunter, MD, writes, “If the idea of weights appeals to you (some women love tools and devices), then they are fine to try.”
Interested? Here’s a few options to get you started.
Satisfyer Duo Balls 3 Piece Training Set
How it works: Insert these silicone weights in your vagina (use lube) and do your Kegel exercises.
They’re saying: “I wasn't too keen on trying this but I've heard they are suppose to work. I figured since these were a good value, it wouldn't hurt. Turns out they work like a charm and I don't feel any discomfort!”
Elvie Kegel Trainer
How it works: Insert the Elvie, connect to a free app, and go through a series of short, fun exercises, video game-style.
They’re saying: “I recently visited my gynecologist and she was impressed with my results! She commented that not enough of her patients take this seriously and sadly go through their life with the effects of a weak pelvic floor. This is the answer! It’s accurate, you can do it in the privacy of your own home on your schedule! In other countries there are classes immediately after you have a baby to help get you back in shape. I think it is overlooked here. I’m 60 years old and wish Elvie was around and talked about when I had my child 25 years ago! YOU WON’T BE SORRY!”
Luna Smart Bead
How it works: Insert the Smart Bead. Every time it vibrates, squeeze — and then stop when it stops. The bead guides you through a series of exercises and creates a personalized routine.
They’re saying: “It's well-made and smartly designed. It feels like a quality product and I like the sense of progression through the Kegel training stages it gives, and being new to Kegel training, it gave me reassurance that I was doing it right. While I've read that Kegel exercises can be done without it, I enjoy using it — it's a good motivational tool and it's fun to use, which helped me to make Kegel training part of my routine.”
Je Joue Ami Kegel Balls
How it works: This set of Kegel balls is designed to be used in succession: start with Ami 1, then progress to Ami 2 and Ami 3 to build up your Kegel muscle strength. This set is especially recommended for pregnant and postpartum people.
They’re saying: “The density and immobility of these products is PERFECT for exercising the pelvic floor muscles. If you want a product that’ll really help your work out in a specific and not too distracting way than the Ami set is the way to go.”
OhMiBod Lovelife Krush Kegel Exerciser
How it works: This Kegel exerciser connects to an app to measure the pressure, control, endurance, and grip of your pelvic floor muscles, letting you set goals and track your progress.
They’re saying: “I was extremely skeptical of the Lovelife Krush and I will admit straightaway that I'm ultimately impressed and I think it's an effective tool. It worked well for me, and I wholeheartedly believe that it's a good product for most people with vaginas looking to boost their PC muscle strength.”
Nalone Miu Miu Remote Control Vibrating Kegel Balls
How it works: Insert these Kegel balls and clench against them, then use the remote to make them vibrate.
They’re saying: “Really enjoying using this product which combines exercise and fun. Using Kegel balls is brilliant for a woman's pelvic floor muscles, but I can find myself forgetting or not leaving my Kegel balls in long enough. With a remote control vibrator I now have all the motivation I need!”
Joy ON Kehel
How it works: Insert the exerciser and connect to the app, then squeeze your way through a series of games with cute graphics (think kittens). You can also track your progress over time.
They’re saying: “This makes Kegel exercises WAY more fun. Definitely thousand times better than normal Kegel weights. At first I thought the games were a bit childish but now I find them cute and kind of addicting. I love the weight lifting game! The pelvic floor assessment is pretty cool to check your improvement."
