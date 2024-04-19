All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’re less than a month away from Mother’s Day, so if you haven’t thought about what you’re gifting the mother figures in your life, here’s your chance to get all your shopping done right now. Kate Spade Outlet always has gift-worthy accessories at affordable prices, but the retailer is offering even deeper discounts right now. From today through April 22, everything sitewide is on sale for up to 70% off, with select styles eligible for an additional 20% off with code SAVE20. That’s a whole lot of stylish savings!
To help you choose the best Kate Spade Outlet Mother’s Day gifts, we’ve narrowed down standout styles from garden-print handbags and embroidered espadrilles to a nameplate necklace set that any mother figure would adore. And thanks to the retailer’s mega discounts, each product comes in well under $200 (with many gifts under $25), ensuring you won’t break the bank.
Scroll on to peruse our favorite Kate Spade Outlet spring-ready (and downright adorable) handbags, wallets, shoes, and jewelry. And make sure you cart up your favorite styles before May 5 to ensure they arrive by Mother’s Day on May 12.
Strawberry Garden Collection
Florals? For spring? Absolutely! Especially when the print in question also features sweet berries. Kate Spade’s Strawberry Garden print is a fan favorite, and we think the mom in your life will find it incredibly cheerful and charming. Find the design across several giftable bag styles from tote bags and satchels to crossbody bags and wristlets.
Floral Embroidered Styles
Rather than giving your mom a bouquet of flowers, gift her a floral-embroidered bag or shoes that will last for years to come. We’re particularly head over heels for Kate Spade’s straw espadrille wedges with flower and strawberry embroidering. But we’re also eyeing the retailer’s popular Phoebe bag collection in raffia, which will be trending come summer.
Luxury Leather Bags
Beyond its quirkier, kitschier styles, Kate Spade is known for its tried-and-true bag silhouettes, ranging from top-handle satchels to mini crossbody bags, in high-quality textured Saffiano leather. For the mom with timeless style, cart up a chic leather bag in a classic neutral… or a bright pink, yellow, or green hue to get her ready for the spring.
Accessories, Jewelry Sets & Bundles
For a one-and-done pick, consider one of the boxed gift ideas, like jewelry sets with dainty crystal flowers (bonus: many are under-$100, and even under-$50). Or give a sweet wallet style (even better if it's matched with a Kate Spade handbag!), or go all out with a diaper bag bundle for the new mom in your life.