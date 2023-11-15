All The Best Deals From Kate Spade Outlet’s Early Black Friday Sale

When classy silhouettes met the whimsical hues of maximalism, Kate Spade's signature aesthetic was born. Today, the look continues with playful designs like Disney-themed backpacks and a witty gingerbread house crossbody, and right now, we're all about Kate Spade Outlet's Black Friday Sale. It might be the most affordable yet, with heavily discounted deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry, and clothes. We're talking up to 70% off everything and an additional 20% off select styles with the code SAVE20 until November 20. The Black Friday sale also includes the brand's popular Carson crossbody, which is only $69 for a limited time.
Since Kate Spade Outlet is dropping new deals every day, we've handpicked our favorite styles to get the ball rolling. There's a shiny, cherry-red top-handle bag, extra-large puffy totes, and festive jewelry. The store is basically setting you up for the holidays with its heavily discounted Black Friday Sale, whether you're shopping for gifts for mom, yourself, or anyone else on your nice list.
